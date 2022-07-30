Listen to the audio version of the article

Masters, lovers, confidants, travel companions, friends. Books are this and much more. They help us to know, discover, escape, dream, create bonds, console us, ask ourselves questions and find answers, enrich us, feed us and quench our thirst, feel part of a whole. They are an investment, a passion, a game. Yes, after all, books are also a game. And this is why Il Sole 24 Ore presents Massimo Roscia’s book “Holiday homework for book lovers” on newsstands for a month from Saturday 30 July. One hundred exercises including riddles, anagrams, ciphered texts, charades, crosswords and many, many questions, with increasing difficulty, ranging from the great classics to contemporary literature. And then curiosities, anecdotes, mysterious puzzles and other delicious treats that bibliophiles will certainly appreciate.

In short, an original, nice and intelligent way to spend a few hours, put yourself to the test, keep your mind trained and, at the same time, refresh your memory; a different way to feed and have fun. The volume will be available on newsstands for one month from Saturday 30 July at a price of € 9.90 in addition to the newspaper.