On the first day of the National Day holiday, the autumn atmosphere in Yangcheng is refreshing, and it is a good time to travel. Many citizens and tourists go out of their homes to experience the beauty of Yangzhou. On the basis of the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, major tourist attractions in the urban area have held colorful cultural and tourism activities such as pop-ups, group photos with the national flag, and intangible cultural heritage experience. The city is full of “Chinese red”. Yangzhou welcomes tourists from all over the world with beautiful scenery, thoughtful service and rich activities, showing the unique charm of “good place”.

A “red ocean” becomes a beautiful holiday scenery

At 8:00 a.m., the west gate of Slender West Lake was already lined up in a long queue. Tourists consciously kept a distance of 1 meter, cooperated with scanning the site code, and took the initiative to show the health code, itinerary code, and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours, etc., to enter the park in a safe and orderly manner. Walking into the scenic spot, there were no crowds in the core scenic spots such as Xichuntai Square, Wuting Bridge, and Twenty-Four Bridges. Tourists consciously wore masks and kept a distance of more than one meter. The park was in good order. The same scene appeared in Geyuan, Heyuan, Songjiacheng, Canal Sanwan, Zhuyu Bay and other scenic spots. Tourists picked up their mobile phones to take pictures of beautiful scenery while walking and enjoyed the holiday.

Yesterday was the National Day, and major tourist attractions also held activities such as “Flash Mob”, “I took a photo with the national flag”, “Singing the motherland” and other activities to celebrate the motherland’s birthday in various ways, and the city was filled with “Chinese red”.

“My motherland and I cannot be separated for a moment. No matter where I go, there is always a hymn…” At 10 a.m., at the North Square of Wuting Bridge in Slender West Lake, dozens of scenic spot staff held red flags and wore party emblems. , to offer a birthday hymn to the motherland. The event took the form of a “flash”, with moving melody and beautiful pictures, attracting many tourists to join. Everyone waved the national flag in their hands, forming a “red ocean”, pushing the atmosphere to a climax.

A “cultural tourism feast”

Meet the needs of different tourists

During the National Day holiday this year, local tours, surrounding tours, and intra-provincial tours are still the mainstream trends. The city’s major scenic spots have prepared a variety of cultural and tourism activities to allow citizens and tourists to fully experience the charm of traditional culture.

Intangible cultural heritage market, intangible cultural heritage exhibition, flower dance, rhododendron bonsai exhibition… Slender West Lake Scenic Spot has prepared a wealth of intangible cultural heritage experience activities and dance shows. The activities run throughout the day, allowing tourists from morning to night, at different times. The scenic spot feels the charm of Yangzhou’s local culture; the 2022 Garden Salt Merchant Cultural Festival officially kicked off yesterday morning. The actors of Geyuan’s “Qianqiu Fendai” brought tourists Yangzhou Qingqu, Guzheng ensembles, Taoist puppets, etc. The performance of the legacy was followed by continuous applause; the series of activities of “Charming Golden Autumn, Celebrating National Day” in Heyuan Scenic Spot was officially launched, and activities such as “I took a photo with the national flag”, “Heyuan Xiaohanlin Exhibition”, “Ancient Song Flash” and other activities one after another It is staged to allow tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture in a strong atmosphere; Zhuyu Bay Scenic Spot has held a series of activities such as “National Day Seven-Day Fun, Ticket Discounts”, “Pick-in and Blind Box”, etc., so that parent-child travel groups can enjoy discounts, and can also interact with “Intimate contact” with animals; Canal Sanwan Scenic Spot held ancient books and ancient books exhibition and exchange activities in Biancheng Academy, as well as intangible cultural heritage experience activities such as engraving and printing, tie-dye embroidery, and gold and silver craftsmanship to meet the needs of tourists.

A set of “popular picks”

Unlock new ways of travel

During the National Day holiday this year, micro-vacation, new ways of playing, night economy, and enjoying discounts are the key words for travel. Parent-child travel, rural travel, leisure outdoor and self-driving travel have become the “popular choices” for National Day travel.

When night falls, the large-scale immersive night tour of “Yangzhou Recalling Yangzhou” in Slender West Lake opens. Many citizens and tourists enter the scenic spot to experience the charm of light and shadow and appreciate the poetic garden. “The Slender West Lake at night is completely different from that in the daytime. I feel as if I have traveled through the night of Yangzhou in the ancient poems.” Mr. Huang, a tourist from Taizhou, praised.

At the beginning of the lanterns, the winding Dongguan Street, the fresh and artistic Pishi Street, and the beautiful ancient canal have become the night tour check-in places, and many tourists have stopped at specialty snack bars and bookstores with fragrant coffee.

Go to Beihu Wetland Park for tent camping, hiking and barbecue, and feel the “micro-vacation” at your doorstep; go camping on Huxin Island in Yanhu Village to experience fishing folk customs; go to Phoenix Island to experience a gourmet garden party, row boats, and feed cute pets; go to Baoying Lake National Wetland Park to see The trapeze acrobatics show… While tourists from other places come in droves, citizens go to the countryside and villages to experience new ways of playing. “A rare vacation, go to the countryside and villages to experience new ways of playing, and take a ‘micro vacation’ at the door of your home.” Mr. Gu, a citizen, said that he brought a tent and went to the countryside with his family and friends to play Frisbee, ride, and get close to nature. .Reporter Ju Xiaochun