Holiday salad recipe from food blogger Julia Kovalchuk

All the ingredients are harmoniously combined in the “Celebratory” salad. Red fish is always tasty, and tangerines give the salad juiciness and freshness, he explains food blogger Yulia Kovalchukwhich previously gave a recipe for pickled mushrooms.

Ingredients: Boiled potatoes – 3-4 pcs. Lightly salted red fish – 150 g Tangerines – 2-3 pcs. Hard cheese – 150 g Boiled eggs – 6 pcs. Salt – to taste Mayonnaise – 250-300 g For the cookies: Butter or margarine — 125 g One melted cottage cheese (90 g) Flour — 80-100 g For decoration: Red caviar – 1 tbsp. l. Greens – to taste

Preparation

Cut the red fish into small pieces. Peel the tangerines, divide them into wedges and cut them. Grate boiled potatoes on a large grater. Separate boiled eggs into whites and yolks and grate separately on a fine grater. Grate hard cheese in the same way.

It is better to collect the salad in a detachable pastry ring. Put the potatoes as the first layer, add a little salt, tamp and smear with mayonnaise.

Next, lay out red fish and tangerines and also smear with mayonnaise.

Then a layer of cheese, egg yolks and mayonnaise

Sprinkle the salad with protein and put it in the refrigerator for several hours.

Decorate the salad with star cookies, caviar and greens.

Bon appetit!

