In order to prevent chaos at Easter, the airport has put together a package of measures: As of this week, passengers can book fixed time slots for their security check, additional service staff are to straighten out the flow of passengers before the controls, airport employees in the event of short-term bottlenecks at the controls help out.

The security service provider DSW has also hired more than a hundred additional employees compared to last summer, the airport said. In addition, an early check-in from 3 a.m. is possible for the morning peak times in order to distribute the rush in the morning hours more evenly.

“ According to employers, 1,500 employees would be needed for the security checks, but there are currently still 350 people missing. This is the same level as last summer “Verdi secretary Özay Tarim complains. He criticizes that, contrary to his announcements, the airport often only offers part-time jobs, which is not attractive enough for people in times of high inflation. Airport spokesman Ucar, on the other hand, speaks of a “job offensive for the whole location” and a very well-attended job fair a few weeks ago.

