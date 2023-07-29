Holiday traffic: Motorists need patience this weekend | > – News

As of: 07/29/2023 4:21 p.m

The ADAC had already warned in advance: This weekend could be one of the busiest of the entire holiday season. Already on Friday there were longer traffic jams on several north German autobahns. And even on Saturday, motorists had to be patient in many places.

Heavy traffic prevailed, for example, on the A7 from Hamburg in the direction of Flensburg. According to the NDR traffic studio, it was not just in front of the Elbe tunnel, but also, for example, between Warder and Rendsburg-Büdelsdorf – at times over a length of more than ten kilometers. In the opposite direction there was slow traffic in the direction of Hanover between the Hamburg-Nordwest triangle and Waltershof. There was also a longer traffic jam at Northeim-Nord on the A7 between Kassel and Hanover.

Long traffic jams already on Friday

On the A1 near Bramsche and on the A2 near Braunschweig, traffic had accumulated on Friday for a length of 15 kilometers. In addition, the A24 had to be closed in the direction of Hamburg after an accident between Reinbek and the Hamburg-Ost junction. According to the police, a tractor-trailer hit a pillar. According to the information, the yoghurt dressing loaded by the truck was distributed over the entire roadway.

Affected A7 in front of the Elbtunnel and A1 towards the Baltic Sea in the north

The ADAC had warned that almost every journey this weekend could end up in a traffic jam. The background is that Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are the last federal states to start the summer holidays, while many travelers from North Rhine-Westphalia and Scandinavia are on their way home. According to the automobile club, traffic jams are to be expected, especially on the Autobahn 7 south and north of the Elbe tunnel. The same applies to Autobahn 1 in the direction of the Baltic Sea coast. Anyone who thinks they can switch to the Hamburg city area could also end up in a traffic jam here: Since Thursday, one of the main traffic routes through the city – Willy-Brandt-Strasse – has been renovated, which leads to severe obstructions.

You also have to plan significantly more time on the trunk roads towards Scandinavia. “The return traffic should now be even stronger than the arrival traffic,” says the ADAC traffic jam forecast.

ADAC advertises Tuesday to Thursday as travel days

The ADAC expected the longest traffic jams for Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. If you are flexible, you should plan quieter alternative routes or switch to another travel day. Suitable days of the week are Tuesday to Thursday, according to the automobile club.

The following routes are likely to be the most heavily used (in both directions):

Highways to the North and Baltic SeasA1 Bremen – Hamburg – LübeckA3 Frankfurt – Nuremberg – PassauA5 Hattenbacher Dreieck – Karlsruhe – BaselA6 Mannheim – Heilbronn – NurembergA7 Hamburg – FlensburgA7 Hamburg – Hannover and Würzburg – Ulm – Füssen/ReutteA8 Karlsruhe – Stuttgart – Munich – SalzburgA9 Halle/Leipzig – Nuremberg – MunichA19 Dreieck Wittstock – RostockA24 Berlin – HamburgA45 Giessen – DortmundA 61 Ludwigshafen – Koblenz – MönchengladbachA 81 Stuttgart – SingenA 93 Inntal triangle – KufsteinA 95/B 2 Munich – Garmisch-PartenkirchenA 99 bypass Munich

Fuel prices at gas stations are increasing significantly

Meanwhile, the ADAC announced that refueling has become significantly more expensive since last week. Drivers paid 1.67 euros at the gas station for a liter of diesel, 4.2 cents more than in the previous week. The price for E10 also increased significantly compared to the previous week at 1.825 euros per liter (plus 3.6 cents). According to the ADAC, the main reason for the rise in prices was the rise in the price of crude oil.

At the same time, the association criticized the price level at gas stations. This has been “clearly inflated for a long time, which has already given the mineral oil industry considerable margins”. Despite high crude oil prices, there is “room for price cuts”. The ADAC recommends drivers to refuel in the evening between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. At this time, fuel is significantly cheaper than in the morning. The prices are also relatively low between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

