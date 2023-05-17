Home » Holiday with important commercial movement in the microcenter of CDE
Winter products have had good sales in recent days.

An important commercial movement was observed over the weekend and yesterday in the commercial premises of Ciudad del Este. The pleasant temperatures and the holidays contributed so that buyers, among whom were tourists and compatriots, come to purchase various types of products in the microcenter of the departmental capital. The commemoration of Mother’s Day also made it possible for the majority to come to buy gifts. As reported, winter season garments, as well as electrical appliances, decorative items and cosmetics, had a good sale.

The downtown merchants stated that there was a good movement since the middle of last week, which continued even until yesterday, Monday, where there was a significant number of buyers in the premises. Yesterday, they came mainly, with the intention of acquiring the gift for the Mothers for their day.

Among the preferred products were household appliances, decorative items, cosmetics, as well as clothing, blankets and blankets, which are sold traditionally, taking into account the arrival of the cold.

Since Thursday, tourist buyers arrived in considerable numbers, while compatriots went to the stores mainly on Saturday and Monday, according to the special date.

Brazilians preferred to buy cell phones, as well as perfumes, another of the most sought after products.

Meanwhile, the instrument vendors also noted a good movement, who registered a good output of rolls and drums during this first fortnight, attending to the realization, after several years, of the parade.

Traders say the outlook has improved considerably, which could also be due to better weather. Another positive factor was the long cold days, which allowed them to sell mainly coats, blankets, blankets and quilts, and the stability of the real against the dollar, they said.

