The national carrier Ita Airways has announced more flights to Sardinia and Sicily in view of the “high demand for the 2022 Christmas holiday period”, and has started the sale of the new frequencies. At controlled prices. In particular – the company announces – the flights which, starting from 20 December, will involve an additional frequency on the Rome Fiumicino – Catania route and vice versa and those of 21 December with the additional frequency on the Rome Fiumicino – Palermo route as well as one on the route Rome Fiumicino – Catania.

The new flights

On 23 December an additional frequency will be operational on the Milan Linate-Alghero route and on 24 December an additional frequency on the Milan Linate-Cagliari route. On 23 and 24 December a further two on the Rome Fiumicino – Palermo route. On 21 December an additional frequency on the Milan Linate-Alghero route. On 22 December an additional frequency on the Milan Linate-Cagliari route; an additional frequency on the Rome Fiumicino-Alghero route; an additional frequency on the Milan Linate-Olbia route

The pressure of politics

The decision came after strong political pressure on Ita Airways to lower ticket prices to Sicily and Sardinia. On the Rome-Palermo route, for example, a return ticket even exceeds one thousand euros. “It is a scandalous fact, there is a ‘cartel’ between the two companies: Ita, with public capital, and Ryanair, which serve Sicily, a two-way monopoly by virtue of which prices have skyrocketed”, thundered a few days ago once the president of the Sicily Region, Renato Schifani, underlining that it is “an anomalous market situation that we have denounced” and “for this reason we are turning to the Antitrust”

Schifani: increases in Ita flights after protest, Sicily is in Serie B

A one-way Rome-Palermo flight costs 509 euros on 15 December and 324 euros on 16 December. While if you fly from December 24 onwards, it drops below 200 euros. The “Ita airline’s decision to increase flights to Sicily is an initiative that we acknowledge, certain that it is the consequence of the evidently well-founded and legitimate protests that we have raised in recent weeks,” commented Schifani. “However – he added – a measure that concerns only the three days around Christmas certainly cannot be called a structural solution” added the governor, worried by the fact that “the high price of flights is destined to recur after this brief interlude”. And he concluded: “The Sicilians, who are paying prohibitive prices to be able to buy a ticket, continue to be second-class citizens”

Urso on Ita: Sicily-Sardinia price control

Even the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, expressed his opinion on the matter. “Good” the increase in flights, is an initial finding but “still insufficient”, say sources of Mimit. And more effort is needed to “calm down” the prices that cannot rise “dramaticly”, underline the same sources. For the Minister of Enterprises, “more careful planning” is also needed because there can be no “emergency response” in the face of legitimate protests.