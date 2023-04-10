news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 APR – It was an overwhelming Feyenoord who, waiting for Roma for the double challenge of the quarter-finals of the Europa League (13 and 20 April), very much felt in Rotterdam, scored five goals at the Walwijk in today’s match for the 28th day of the Eredivisie. Thus the red and white go to 67 points in the standings and keep the lead with an 8 point advantage over Ajax and Psv Eindhoven.



The protagonist of the match was the Brazilian Paixao, author of a brace, Hartman also scored and the usual Gimenez, the 21-year-old Mexican who the Roma defenders will have to keep an eye on. In addition, in favor of Feyenoord, there was an own goal by Oukili. (HANDLE).

