Holland: objects on the pitch, Psv Eindhoven-Ajax suspended – Football

(ANSA) – AMSTERDAM, APRIL 23 – The Eredivisie match between Psv Eindhoven and Ajax, one of the classics of Dutch football, was temporarily suspended after an hour of play, with a score of 2-0, due to objects being thrown on the pitch, one of which, apparently a glass, hit visiting striker Steven Berghuis. The referee was forced to stop the match and a ‘manhunt’ took place at the Philips Stadion to find the culprit and expel him from the stadium. The match then resumed and PSV eventually won 3-0, with goals from Luuk De Jong (2) and Xavi Simons. (HANDLE).

