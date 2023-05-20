Hollman Morris confirmed as RTVC’s new deputy director

It has just been confirmed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications of Colombia, that the former candidate for Mayor of Bogotá at that time for Colombia Humana, Hollman Morris, will assume the sub-directorship of RTVC. This was indicated by the minister of this portfolio, Mauricio Lizcano, who welcomed him.

“It’s true. Hollman Morris arrives as deputy director of RTVC to reinforce the government team. Welcome,” Minister Lizcano trilled around ten in the morning.

Although from Hollman Morris there has not yet been any declaration of acceptance of office, which means that he is not yet categorically and hopelessly off the electoral rattle for the Bogotá Mayoral elections to succeed the current Bogotá Mayor, Claudia López, it is likely that he would take up this challenge if it was at the direct request of the president.

In fact, until this information was published, Hollman Morris, from whom Infobae Colombia requested a well-known interview for Lizcano’s confirmation, has remained silent and in his last tweet published six hours ago, he defended his management at Canal Capital.

“With all due respect Julio Sánchez Cristo and Juan Pablo Calvas, Canal Capital during the administration of Bogotá Humana was the best public TV channel in the country, said by locals and strangers and it was not precisely because it became a propaganda channel. What is Canal Capital today?” Morris trilled after six in the morning on Friday, May 19.

Dialogues with Gustavo Bolívar

It is worth remembering that the now (accepted) deputy director of the Public Media System had confirmed to Infobae Colombia that he was holding talks with Gustavo Bolívar to make decisions about a possible candidacy, since without a doubt they are the strong points of the coalition of the Pact to conquer the Liévano Palace.

In this way, Hollman Morris, who exactly one week ago had acquired the endorsement of the Independientes movement, which at the time endorsed the current mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, as well as that of the Pact (which was requesting him as the only candidate for the mayoralty of Bogotá ), he is already with one foot out of contention.

“We support his vision to turn Bogotá into a beautiful, comfortable and safe city; this implies a city thought of the people; an educated city with wide spaces, vegetation and natural lungs. We thank Hollman Morris for accepting this application and Gustavo Petro for accompanying her,” said a statement from Colombia Humana broadcast on its official channels.

second on board

Point aside, although Hollman Morris made the first noise to assume the direction of RTVC, on May 16 the appointment of the lawyer, actress and cultural manager, Nórida Rodriguez, as the new manager of Radio Televisión de Colombia (RTVC) was confirmed. On May 16, the decree that names her in the position was signed.

Among the challenges in the position is to continue promoting and bringing partners to the new co-production model, which seeks the growth of public television, with stories of interest that entertain and educate audiences. Hollman Morris, one of the strongest squires of the president, Gustavo Petro, will also seek to strengthen the digital market with high-quality resources for his streaming channel RTVCPlay, as well as through the YouTube channel.

The two paths to the left

Now, facing the list of candidates from the left for the Bogotá Mayor’s Office, there are currently two councilors from the Pact, Carlos Carrillo, (Polo Democrático Alternativo) and Heidy Sánchez (UP and the PCC), who, endorsed each one for a political party (they are not even on the mission to collect signatures), they are in a limbo of uncertainty awaiting what the Historical Pact decides, a group that has two paths:

Make an internal consultation that chooses the strongest candidate, in which case the strongest chips to fight for the Mayor’s Office against the candidates of the other sectors would be the former senator Bolivar or the former candidate for the Mayor’s Office and who four years ago ranked third with a vote of 440,000 votes, if you do not accept the assistant management of RTVC.

In this sense, it is worth keeping on the radar that Gustavo Bolívar has been confused in his intentions, and although it is clear that he wants to participate in the electoral contest, he has problems related to the salary he would receive, with the way in which the forces can be constituted in the Council of Bogotá and with work 24/7. with Infobae

