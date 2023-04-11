It may interest you: The difficulties for Colombians in buying a new home



“I celebrate the appointment of Hollman Morris as manager of RTVC, a public media system. Today is a wonderful opportunity that is opening up for you on a professional level and I am sure that you will move this project forward. Processing conflicts is not making them eternal in time. I congratulate you because you have fallen but you have also risen with courage. Human beings are not a finished product, we are always in constant change. Forgiving is not just reflecting, it is also acting and that is why today I am sending you this message,” Casas said in the video.

Despite the fact that the appointment is not official, his ex-partner seems to know that it is close to being confirmed, so his support is essential for the image of the former leader of Canal Capital, who has faced several complaints of gender violence.

Why Hollman Morris could direct RTVC?

Among his experience with the media, his participation in national news programs stands out, likewise, he was in the newspaper El Espectador and was the producer of important television programs such as ‘Bitácora’ and ‘Contravía’.

In recent months Jennifer Steffens had been announced as the new manager of RTVC, however, this appointment was not made official.

It should be noted that Adriana Vásquez is currently the one in the management of RTVC, a position she has held since August 2022 and in which she has shown important results for the Colombian public media network, winning 12 statuettes at the India Catalina Awards, held weeks ago in the walled city.

Who is running for the RTCV management position?

Not only the name of Homan Morris has sounded for this important position, because weeks ago other profiles appeared, such as the actress from Barranquilla Jennifer Steffens or the actress and producer Raquel Sofía Amaya, however nothing has yet materialized.

Who is Adriana Vásquez, manager of RTVC?

Vásquez is a social communicator with an emphasis on educational communication from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and has a career spanning more than 25 years. She has developed activities in the planning, production, realization and development of different audiovisual products and formats, both in the public sector and in the private. She has worked for the last few years as Head of Programming and Content at Claro Colombia.

She had already worked for six years at Radio Televisión Nacional de Colombia – RTVC Sistema de Medios Públicos as delegate producer of the Institutional Channel.