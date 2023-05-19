Hollman Morris will be the director of RTVC for television

After several months of uncertainty, this Friday, May 19, the great news was confirmed: Hollman Morris, former candidate for mayor of Bogota, will assume the direction of RTVC for television.

In addition, the Colombian actress Nórida Rodríguez was appointed as manager of RTVC, announcement that surprises Colombians along with that of Morris’s address.

It should be remembered that since last April 10, the name of the journalist and television producer was in the pipeline. This was announced by La W Radio, where it was stated that Morris would be at the head of the media system after his experience with the media and even as manager of Canal Capital during the mayoralty of Gustavo Petro in Bogotá.

Among his experience with the media, his participation in national news programs stands out, likewise, he was in the newspaper El Espectador and was the producer of important television programs such as ‘Bitácora’ and ‘Contravía’.

In recent months Jennifer Steffens had been announced as the new manager of RTVC, however, this appointment was not made official.

It should be noted that Adriana Vásquez is currently the one who is in the management of RTVC, a position she has held since August 2022 and in which she has shown important results for the Colombian public media network, winning 12 statuettes at the India Catalina Awards, held weeks ago in the walled city.

Who is Adriana Vásquez, manager of RTVC?

Vásquez is a social communicator with an emphasis on educational communication from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and has a career spanning more than 25 years. She has developed activities in the planning, production, realization and development of different audiovisual products and formats, both in the public sector and in the private. She has worked for the last few years as Head of Programming and Content at Claro Colombia.

She had already worked for six years at Radio Televisión Nacional de Colombia – RTVC Sistema de Medios Públicos as delegate producer of the Institutional Channel.