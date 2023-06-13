Home » Hollywood – Association of Foreign Press is dissolved
The Golden Globes are among the most coveted film awards. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / dpa / Chris Pizzello)

The association had awarded the prestigious Golden Globes for the past eight decades. Now a group of private investors led by billionaire Todd Boehly is taking over the Golden Globes. Boehly spoke of a “significant milestone” in the history of film awards. Each year, the Golden Globes kick off the US film awards ceremonies. More recently, however, the ceremony has been overshadowed by allegations of a lack of diversity, racism and corruption. In the meantime, the jury for selecting the Golden Globes award winners has been expanded.

The prestigious film award was created in the 1940s by foreign correspondents reporting on the US entertainment industry from Los Angeles.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 13, 2023.

