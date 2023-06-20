Hollywood in Abruzzo, two journalists launch ‘Abrulywood’ – Abruzzo

In book by Serafini and D’Agnese roots of 57 artists in 42 countries

"Hollywood was born in Abruzzo", say the two journalists Dom Serafini and Generoso D'Agnese giving this title to one of their books that collects the stories of 57 famous artists in the world whose origins are in 42 towns of Abruzzo.



From Bradley Cooper (Ripa Teatina) to John Fante (Torricella Peligna), from Michael Bublé (Carrufo and Villa Santa Lucia) to Dean Martin (Montesilvano), from Madonna (Pacentro) to Henry Mancini (Scanno), from Mario Lanza (Tocco da Casauria) to Don Bellisario (Gamberale) to Rocco Siffredi (Ortona): Hollywood was born in Abruzzo (Il Viandante, p.196) is the seventh book by Serafini that talks about the Abruzzese in the world – the fourth by co-author D’Agnese – will be released in July: and the 196 pages describe not only the characters, but also their towns and cities of origin.



“The idea is to entice you to visit Abruzzo – says Serafini – in the spirit of Roots Tourism”. In the Hollywood district of Los Angeles it is a cult for tourists to take a tour of the houses of famous people and the two authors launch the idea of ​​such an itinerary also in “Abrulywood”, a term they coined on the model of “Bollywood” in India and “Nollywood” in Nigeria. “Not all of these characters live in the City of Angels, LA” the author clarifies. Anthony Gioacchino, director of Casoli, lives in New York; Maurizio Di Vitto, visual effects artist from Scanno, in London, but they have all been successful in Hollywood, the two of them have even collected an Oscar.



Serafini, director of the international television magazine “VideoAge”, was born and raised in Giulianova and emigrated after graduating as an industrial expert to Long Island to study television. Today he lives in Manhattan with his wife and two children and calmly states: “I commute from New York to Los Angeles”.



The two authors will meet the Abruzzo public in breaking latest news (July 7, 6 pm, Fondazione “Pescarabruzzo”), Giulianova (July 8, 6 pm, “V. Migliori” sailing club), Scanno (July 15, 3 pm, Auditorium “G Calogero”). (HANDLE).



