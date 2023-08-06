Hollywood screenwriters are fighting for everyone

The author is a professor of economics at MIT

Artificial intelligence is the new fashion for big business. Companies are rushing to demonstrate how they will use the new generative models of artificial intelligence, and the media is filled with stories about the technology‘s transformative potential. There is no denying that AI could significantly increase productivity. But who will benefit? The ongoing strike by American screenwriters may offer one of the answers.

Hollywood screenwriters are already witnessing the future that will soon be faced by all people who make greater use of their knowledge at work – without the benefits of unions. The question is how and who will use AI. Will TV and film producers see it as an opportunity to replace writers and cut costs, or will they use it to create higher quality content, allowing creative workers to be more productive and earn more?

New jobs

We have already followed a similar path. In the early twentieth century, rapid improvements in manufacturing technology, such as moving assembly lines and electric machines, led to a sharp increase in productivity. Henry Ford, a pioneer in the application of these technologies, estimated that “itself [motorové stroje] they probably doubled the efficiency of industry” while allowing much larger factories to be built. But workers did not automatically share in the gains from new technologies. On the contrary, this did not happen until new jobs were created and workers gained sufficient bargaining power to demand higher wages. These are the two pillars of shared prosperity.

