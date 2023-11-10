Hologic: EMA 200 supports

0
However, before the downward trend that has been running since the beginning of May is tested, further gains are needed, at least to $74.33. Only at this point will the wheat be finally separated from the chaff and give the share a corresponding boost or lead to a break in the medium-term upward trend. Everything currently points to a strong recovery movement
See also Yemnat" is the only one to publish the text of the draft amendment to the customs law submitted to the House of Representatives in Sana'a