Hologic EPS Beat Expectations by $0.18, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com

Investing.com – Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.06, $0.18 above analyst estimates of $0.88. Revenue for the quarter was $1.03B versus consensus estimates of $956.45M.

Guidance

Hologic expects Q3 2023 earnings per share of $0.83-$0.93 versus the consensus $0.88.

Hologic sees Q3 2023 sales of $930.00M-$980.00M versus consensus of $959.50M.

Hologic sees full year 2023 earnings per share of $3.75-$3.95 versus consensus $3.75.

Hologic sees full year 2023 revenue of $3.93B-$4.03B versus the consensus $3.97B.

Shares of Hologic closed at $87.67, up 5.91% over the past 3 months and up 20.24% over the past 12 months.

Hologic has received 12 positive earnings per share reviews and 0 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Hologic’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Hologic’s financial health score is “very good performance.”

