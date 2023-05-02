Home » Hologic EPS Beat Expectations by $0.18, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com
© Reuters. Hologic EPS beat expectations by $0.18, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.06, $0.18 above analyst estimates of $0.88. Revenue for the quarter was $1.03B versus consensus estimates of $956.45M.

Guidance

Hologic expects Q3 2023 earnings per share of $0.83-$0.93 versus the consensus $0.88.

Hologic sees Q3 2023 sales of $930.00M-$980.00M versus consensus of $959.50M.

Hologic sees full year 2023 earnings per share of $3.75-$3.95 versus consensus $3.75.

Hologic sees full year 2023 revenue of $3.93B-$4.03B versus the consensus $3.97B.

Shares of Hologic closed at $87.67, up 5.91% over the past 3 months and up 20.24% over the past 12 months.

Hologic has received 12 positive earnings per share reviews and 0 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Hologic’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Hologic’s financial health score is “very good performance.”

Check out Hologic’s recent earnings performance and Hologic’s financial data here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

