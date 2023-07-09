Holy noise

Hespress Sharp Corner Cartoons: Imad Al-Snouni Ali Al-WakiliSunday 9 July 2023 – 16:06

All party halls adhere to a book of tolerances that obliges them to mute the sounds of weddings and weddings and to prevent the noise from going outside. If citizens complain about any polluting activity, the fine falls heavily on the owner of the hall. However, the noise caused by the private parties held by people in their palaces, villas, or homes, in which the authorities do not take the initiative to deter and punish in the event of causing harmful noise, or in late periods of the night, except after a complaint by those affected. Although we notice that these phenomena are beginning to disappear widely.

From here, we note the awareness of the authorities of the seriousness of noise of any kind, and that there are laws that protect citizens from sound harm, by virtue of the material harm to humans as a result of scientific research, which determines a level of sound that is harmful to physical health, especially in the depths of the night, when deliberately uprooting a citizen from his sleep turns or his illness or his youthful age for the sake of the dawn prayer to an assault on the safety of bodies and souls; There is no jurisprudential justification for doing so except for the aggressiveness of extremism and puritanism and the imposition of laws on everyone without discrimination.

In our city, the largest hotel (transit) stands in front of it the largest mosque in the city (Mohammed VI), and the people in charge of this mosque were “increasing in knowledge,” so they created a bad habit called “Tilal”, which is remembrance and supplications that precede the call to prayer for dawn, for a quarter of an hour until half an hour, according to The arrogance and excessive confidence that the muezzin feels in the validity of his intonation of these religious chants. The eight loudspeakers used to cut through the sky at night, so that the world would rise and sit, and the many tourists in the big hotel would jump to it, especially, and after a fair amount of suffering, the owners of the hotel sought the help of their acquaintances from the influential people in the city, so the “tahilal” was stopped and the power of the loudspeakers decreased.

Moroccans suffer from this aggressiveness that wears sacred gloves, but they shy away from submitting complaints to the overseer of the endowments or the leader or resorting to the services of a lawyer, just as their actions may be misunderstood by their relatives, friends or neighbors, such as impugning people in their faith or accusing them of contempt for the call to prayer, which is the most sacred. From the prayer itself for some of them, because Islam’s submission to the bodies over other religions affects prayer, fasting, and Hajj, but does not affect the call to prayer. Those who issue fatwas do not acknowledge what science says about the danger of sound pollution and the danger of sound to the ear over long, uninterrupted periods.

And science says that exposure of a person to a level of 80 decibels harms the ear directly and his psyche over a long or medium period, but above 100 decibels it is harmful even for a minute or two, and loudspeakers, whether in weddings, the call to prayer, or “crescents” exceed 120 decibels for each speaker, and if There were four or eight huge loudspeakers (these are used in the granaries of Morocco) so you can make a calculation of the harm that the madmen who raise the call to prayer inflict on public health.

It is unreasonable to force people to join the congregational prayer at dawn by provoking them with the greatest amount of sonic aggression in the name of the sanctity of the call to prayer, and the Moroccan government must oblige mosques to a maximum level of noise and to shorten the loudspeakers to two instead of four or eight, and that they not be of the huge types that are used in wars and disasters. natural. And to facilitate the complaint against sound pollution through a telephone call to a specific party or through a digital procedure via the Internet.

This is if we want to raise the acts of worship in our religion and in our country to the level of human civilization.

Dawn azan concerts noise

the news

