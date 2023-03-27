2
Holy season, go for a walk, pray, or both? – The newspaper
To understand the reason for this relationship that many in society make, a priest who is a figure in Pereira within the Catholic Church, Father Aníbal Hurtado, director of the Academy of Ecclesiastical History of Pereira, was consulted, who shares on the subject:
Holy week, time for all tastes, devotions, desires, meditations and preferences.
Luisa Calonje Farm
Being a few days away from the beginning of the major week, will you be welcomed in prayer or on vacation? Holy Week is for some synonymous with vacations and relaxation, many wait for their children and family members to leave during the recess of those days to travel, go to the countryside, to the beach or reflect and enter into prayer for the passion and death of Christ, and in other cases both exercises are performed.
In the Catholic religion, the celebration of Holy Week, in addition to being a great tradition, has a meaning: to commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. In the case of Colombia, it is a country that for this date, any type of reservation for travel and tour is equivalent to paying expensive prices for being high season, thanks to consumerism, commerce or the simple tradition of taking advantage of a “long holiday” and take these holy days and travel, and if you find a church or parish, take the opportunity to pray.
«For a long time, Holy Week was a time of prayer, of reflection on the life of Christ, especially in his passion, death and resurrection, however, that time came called Desecralization where the sacred was passing into the background and all that time mixed with hedonism and promoted by the media, the greater week has become vacation time, waves, tranquility.
«Today we could observe three groups: People who still retain their fervor and continue to have Holy Week as a sacred time of prayer, reflection and conversion. Others that do retain that air of prayer and reflection, but with a so-called religious tourism and the last one are those people who consider Easter time as a vacation time.
It should be noted that the people of Pereira dedicate themselves to the activities carried out by the Church, be they processions, Eucharists, special concerts and they attend in large numbers, but here there is everything.
Another important character is Camel Díaz, Mayor of the Catholic Church for the Greater Week, when asked if these days are for holidays or to pray and learn about the public history of Jesus, he answers: «Holy Week is focused on the spiritual for the Pereiranos, the exhibition is noticeable during these next few days, our Easter that is in first place in Colombia, due to its assembly and logistics, they will beat us for years, but not in assembly nor in protocol. The Pereiran people turn everything to the streets, first by the procession of adults who are entire families of 770 freighters throughout the week, with 77 images and each one houses 10 to 14 freighters.
“Second, there are an average of 60 sahumadoras, 30 Samaritans, 22 aldermen, Roman guards 38, penitents 90, the institutions that participate, Police, San Mateo Battalion, Colcultura, Mayor’s Office, Mobility, Interior, SIJIN, Red Cross, Civil Defense, Firefighters, schools, universities and other congregations.
«We Pereirans are very Catholic, spiritual and we are dedicated to defending our jewel that is Holy Week. In 57 years I have never thought of transferring my time to vacations; we are constant Families like the Giraldo, Salazar, images like the Cristo de Limpias and many more, have been dedicated to the biggest week for 70 years. The focus of the pereiranos is on the spiritual, religious; and Catholic of faith and belief in God and the Blessed Virgin Mary.”
As part of the celebration, bishops from different parts of the world remind and encourage the faithful to live these days with humility and a heart willing to ask for forgiveness, remembering that Holy Week is not for vacations or fun, nor for simple traditions. . They invite the faithful to prioritize a time of reflection and to cultivate the spirit, before thinking about having fun.
The religious also explain that few people express themselves in the sense of the time of internalization, decrease in the spirit; but by calling Holy Week, they do not refer to the spiritual, they say that “take care of yourselves, have a good time and take advantage of these days.” But they express little in the sense of saying “cultivate your spirit”.
OPINIONS
William de Jesus Castaño
“For me, Holy Week is for praying, the only week that one can share with God, if not done then, when the walks are for later, Holy Week is sacred.”
Orlando Buritica
“I believe that with respect to those who have knowledge and in faith, the Catholic religion can and should take a break from work and dedicate it to the home, to the church and to collect a few necessities of life so as not to do it again.”
Leonardo Gutierrez
“For me, Holy Week is a time that is taken to reflect and give thanks to God, and the other little time that is left is to go for a walk.”