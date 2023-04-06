Liliana Cardona Marín

There are traditions as old as the faith itself and no matter how much the world has changed, 21st century Catholics, without dwelling on modern issues, still place the deepest desires of their hearts in practices that are seen as incomprehensible to all those who they put reason before the facts themselves.

The Greater Week is the great Easter festival, there is not as much waste of gunpowder as in December, but there is confidence in forgiveness, there is no loud music but there are marching bands that accompany the pilgrims, there are no gifts, but there are love offerings.

A day to visit Monuments

After the ceremony of the institution of the Eucharist and the priesthood, Jesus represented in the host is placed in a place of honor in the temple, surrounded by large looms, flowers and a candle. The parishioners and ecclesiastical groups take pains to work in advance for this day, in many temples there is bread, ears of wheat, grapes and many candles per family.

The parish priest of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen church in La Virginia, is the priest Diego Arcila, he was consulted about the tradition of visiting Monuments on Holy Thursday and explained: “The origin of visiting Jesus in the Eucharist came with the Spanish, because there especially In a city called Pamplona, ​​the tradition of visiting seven churches that made up the preview of the Seven Words of Jesus on the cross the next day began.

For this ecclesial minister who is also a philosopher and historian, it is important to clarify that “The paisa tradition converts this tradition towards the first two decades of the 20th century, around the time of the First World War, it transformed the tradition to ask in the seven churches seven wishes”.

seven wishes of the heart

The paisas are used to asking for each wish, according to the priest’s explanation, not so much material things, but what has to do with love: “well-being for the family, maintaining employment, protection against any circumstance, they were distributing the wishes according to the seven churches.

There are circumstances in which you cannot visit the seven temples, for example in ‘El Puerto Dulce’, there are only four churches, so those who have the means go up to Pereira or go to Viterbo, the priest said. “The paisas turned the Seven Words into seven wishes. It went from a state of pure, biblical religiosity, to a state of personal protection, which is very valid and that spread throughout the country”.

The big day

Thursday is the day of universal love in the words of Father Arcila, because Jesus gives the maximum sample of service to others (washing of the feet). Its delivery on the cross is decided, the Eucharist is also established in which it is donated, it is given. Likewise, the priesthood was instituted, so that there is someone who remembers the sacrifice ‘Do this in memory of me’.

the word monument

The Royal Spanish Academy of Language defines it as ‘Construction that is erected in memory of a person or memorable fact’, for this reason so much solemnity is paid to the ‘Santísimo exposed’.

Do you visit Monuments on Holy Thursday?

claudia lopez

“Not really, I’ve never done it, although I’ve heard about tradition all my life.”

Analia Bedoya

“I haven’t done it for a few years, when I went I asked for wishes.”

Orlando Aguirre

“I have always visited and ask for wishes, because my parents taught me.”

Mauricio Martinez

“No. I’ve never done it, but I know it exists.”

Ana Maria Garces

“Of course, by tradition of a lifetime, from grandparents. It’s usual”.

Luz Aida Rincon

“Yes, every holy week I go to make wishes.”

saul ruiz

“Of course, because they taught me devotion since I was little, I ask that everyone do well, my brothers and sisters.”

Jose Hincapie

“Yes, because it is the tradition and at each visit I make a wish.”