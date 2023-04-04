On the third day of Holy Week, the children participated in the Holy Stations of the Cross Procession for Children, a celebration that has gained relevance in recent years in the capital of Risaraldense.

The Holy Stations of the Cross, also known as Via Crucis, is a Catholic devotion that commemorates the path that Jesus traveled carrying the cross from the place of his trial to Mount Calvary, where he was crucified and died.

On this occasion, the minors travel through the 14 stations with faith, enthusiasm and devotion, following in the footsteps of Jesus on his way to the cross, and learning about the Christian values ​​of love, sacrifice and redemption.