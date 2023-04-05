Home News Holy Wednesday Reflection
Holy Wednesday Reflection

by admin

By: Pbro. Jorge Leonardo War War

In today’s gospel we can see Judas who sells Jesus, sells his teacher, and perhaps it surprises us, we come to think badly of him. Sometimes we have perhaps come to sell our principles, for positions, for privileges, for comfort, among others, our ideals, even our faith. Today, Holy Wednesday, I invite you to inquire into your heart, what have I sold, what do I need? (peace, joy, tranquility, health).

I would like to highlight from today’s gospel, the attitude of Jesus, of the coherent Jesus, of the Jesus without duplicity, who even knowing the traitor loves him and shares with him, and does not stop treating him with love, does not reject him or push him away. What a beautiful attitude, have we reached that level? To reach that level you have to continue to be intimate with Jesus through prayer, the sacraments and living the gospel.

