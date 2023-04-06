



For the first time in Cuenca, in addition to experiencing Holy Week through spirituality, it can be known through art. In the Old Cathedral, the Archdiocese decided to exhibit dozens of objects that refer to the Last Supper, the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

For this, the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Archdiocese prepared a museum script with paintings and sculptures dating from the 19th and 20th centuries, and which were guarded by the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, by Las Conceptas and by the church of San Francisco.

Each one of the objects was placed with the aim that visitors can delve into what happened in Holy Week through the artistic narration of painters and sculptors from Cuenca.

Although each piece has its value, among the most outstanding works is the “Señor de los Azotes”, a sculptural ensemble that was used

in the processions that took place through the center of Cuenca in the 19th and 20th centuries.

An example of how the Señor de los Azotes was used can be seen in a video recorded by Cristóbal Cobo Arias in 1956. It shows how the believers carried the sculpture on their shoulders.

Added to this piece is a crucified Jesus, with bleeding wounds, who has a hole through which his heart can be seen. If the object moves, the heart does too. This work of art, which was made in the 19th century, is attributed to the Gaspar Sangurima School.

“With all this we want to show religious art. In Cuenca, since its foundation, we already celebrated Holy Week. Through these expressions we want to show how Jesus lived his last week”, said Natali Clavijo, coordinator of the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Archdiocese of Cuenca.

pictorial works

In addition to the sculptures, which predominate in the exhibition, there are also very detailed pictorial paintings that give an account of Holy Week.

Among the paintings are oils on canvas showing when Jesus was presented by Pilate. There is also Calvary, an event in which the people who accompanied Jesus until his death can be commended.

Likewise, the public has the opportunity to observe the Lord of Girón, whose image has been used since the original painting was burned in 1862.

This work has been part of the processions that ended in the Cathedral of Cuenca, and that were carried out to ask for rain in the province of Azuay.

“This is an exhibition of the artistic, cultural, heritage and religious beauty that Cuenca has. There are so many people who have worked morning, noon and night to make this exhibition come true”, said the Archbishop of Cuenca, Marcos Pérez Caicedo.

Although the exhibition opened two days ago, at least a hundred people from Ecuador and abroad have already visited the Old Cathedral to closely observe the religious art of Cuenca.

“I think you don’t have to be a believer to admire the paintings and sculptures. Approaching and observing objects that have history so closely is not very common. In other countries it is very difficult to be so close to these works of art,” said María del Cisne Carrión, a Guayaquil native who visited the exhibition yesterday.

The sample of objects will be active throughout the month of April. Those interested in visiting it can go to the Old Cathedral from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 16:00, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 09:00 to 14:00. (YO)