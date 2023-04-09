The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico (SSPC) has reported that in the Easter period, from April 1 to 7, 506 people were murdered in the country, which means that there were an average of 72 murders per day.

The number of intentional homicides in Mexico is between 500 and 550 a week, but according to the newspaper ‘El Universal’, the data shows an underestimation of between 20 and 25 percent.

The states with the most murders during the Holy Week period have been the State of Mexico with 60 victims, Guanajato with 55 and Michoacán with 33.

On Good Friday there were 67 murders, 13 of them in the State of Mexico.

Apart from these figures, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) has reported that on April 5, together with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), a large quantity of weapons and drugs were requisitioned in a property in the state of Chiapas. .

Inside they found 27 long arms, two short arms, six grenades, 1,837 cartridges, 51 chargers, 13 bags of marijuana, two bags of methamphetamine, and five vehicles.

This operation has occurred within the framework of the National Public Security Strategy and the Zero Impunity policy of the federal government.