Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

11:00 am: Procession and blessing of the branches. It comes from the Rosa Mística Foundation. Calle 59 No. 39A – 41.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

5:00 pm: Eucharist.

6:30 pm: Eucharist.

April 3 – Holy Monday: We pray for the sick

April 4 – Holy Tuesday: We pray for the prisoners

April 5 – Holy Wednesday: We pray for children and youth

7:00 am: Eucharist

10:00 am: Children’s Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Youth Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Crossroads.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

6:45 pm: Easter for adults.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

11:00 am: Eucharist for the families and enthronement of the oil paintings.

SOLEMN BEGINNING OF THE EASTER TRIDUUM.

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper and washing of the feet.

Procession to the altar of the reserve, it will be there until 10:00 pm

All families are invited to light a Syrian on the altar, to place the intentions at the feet of the Lord.

7:00 pm: Arrest Procession: Exits diagonally to D1 of Parque Obrero. Please bring a candle.

8:00 p.m.: Holy Hour.

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 am: Meditation of the Holy Stations of the Cross. It leaves the Urabá sector in front of the El Rosario Clinic,

Carry a cross or crucifix.

3:00 p.m.: Liturgical action of the passion and death of the Lord and adoration of the Holy Cross.

7:00 p.m.: Meditation on the seven words of the Lord on the cross and procession to the Holy Sepulcher towards the chapel of the Monastery of the Reparador Sisters. For the procession take a candle. Calle 45 No. 61-26.

April 8 – Holy Saturday

7:00 am: Prayer of Lauds in the Holy Sepulchre.

10:00 am: Procession of the Soledad de la Santísima Virgen. He leaves the Chapel of the Mending Sisters Monastery. Calle 45 No. 61-26. Arriving at the temple Soledad’s sermon.

7:00 pm: Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of the new fire and the baptismal font.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

08:00 am: Eucharist.

11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One.

Departure: Hogar San José. Everyone is invited to wear a White shirt.

12:00 noon: Solemn Eucharist of the resurrection of the Lord.

5:00 and 6:30 pm: Eucharist.

April 16 – Mercy Sunday

08:00 am: Eucharist and exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

12:00 noon: Eucharist and exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

03:00 pm: Chaplet to the Divine Mercy.

05:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist.

06:30 pm: Eucharist.