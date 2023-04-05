Home News Holy Week Programming 2023 San José Parish
Holy Week Programming 2023 San José Parish

Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

11:40 am: Palm procession inside the temple.

7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.: Eucaristías.

April 3- Holy Monday: sense of death

April 4 – Holy Tuesday: Meaning of Life and Love

April 5 – Holy Wednesday: Presentation of the Sacred Oils, Sense of Pain and the Cross

10:30 am: Children’s Easter.

3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.

5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.

7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

4:00 pm: Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. Procession with the Eucharistic reserve.

7:00 pm: Solemn Holy Hour.

7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 pm: Eucharist.

April 7 – Good Friday

10:00 am: Judgment Sermon from the balcony of the rectory. Holy Stations of the Cross towards the Metropolitan Cathedral.

3:00 pm: Solemn liturgical action of the passion and death of the Lord.

7:00 pm: Sermon of the seven words. Procession to the Holy Sepulcher inside the temple.

April 8 – Holy Saturday

11:00 am: Sermon to the Virgin of Solitude (Carrying a flower). Maria’s time. Via Matris. Seven Sorrows of the Virgin Mary.

7:00 pm: Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of the New Fire. Blessing of the water Liturgy of the word, liturgy of the Eucharist.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

12:00 p.m.: Holy Solemn Easter Mass.

7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 m. 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.: Eucaristías.

April 16 – Divine Mercy Sunday

12:00 noon: Solemn Holy Mass to the Divine Mercy. Exhibition of the Blessed Sacrament at the end of the Eucharist.

3:00 pm: Chaplet and Rosary to the Divine Mercy.

April 30 – Good Shepherd Sunday

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Holy Mass of the Good Shepherd.

