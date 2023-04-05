Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.
April 2 – Palm Sunday
11:40 am: Palm procession inside the temple.
7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.: Eucaristías.
April 3- Holy Monday: sense of death
April 4 – Holy Tuesday: Meaning of Life and Love
April 5 – Holy Wednesday: Presentation of the Sacred Oils, Sense of Pain and the Cross
10:30 am: Children’s Easter.
3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.
5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.
7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.
April 6 – Holy Thursday
4:00 pm: Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. Procession with the Eucharistic reserve.
7:00 pm: Solemn Holy Hour.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 pm: Eucharist.
April 7 – Good Friday
10:00 am: Judgment Sermon from the balcony of the rectory. Holy Stations of the Cross towards the Metropolitan Cathedral.
3:00 pm: Solemn liturgical action of the passion and death of the Lord.
7:00 pm: Sermon of the seven words. Procession to the Holy Sepulcher inside the temple.
It may interest you: Holy Week Programming 2022 Jesus Nazareno Parish
April 8 – Holy Saturday
11:00 am: Sermon to the Virgin of Solitude (Carrying a flower). Maria’s time. Via Matris. Seven Sorrows of the Virgin Mary.
7:00 pm: Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of the New Fire. Blessing of the water Liturgy of the word, liturgy of the Eucharist.
April 9 – Easter Sunday
12:00 p.m.: Holy Solemn Easter Mass.
7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 m. 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.: Eucaristías.
April 16 – Divine Mercy Sunday
12:00 noon: Solemn Holy Mass to the Divine Mercy. Exhibition of the Blessed Sacrament at the end of the Eucharist.
3:00 pm: Chaplet and Rosary to the Divine Mercy.
April 30 – Good Shepherd Sunday
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Holy Mass of the Good Shepherd.
It may interest you: Find out here the schedules of the transmissions of this Semana Mayor by Televid