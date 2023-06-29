HOME MOVIES – The film of the Genoa CFC tour in Argentina and Uruguay has been restored

In the summer of 1923, Genoa CFC made a legendary tour of Argentina and Uruguay. Thanks to Home Movies – Bologna’s National Family Film Archive, a film that bears witness to this historic moment has been found after a century in Ponte in Valtellina and brought back to its original splendour. Presented yesterday in the Ligurian capital, the film will be the highlight of the exhibition “1923-2023, the Centenary of the Genoa Tour in South America”, scheduled at the headquarters of the Genoa Museum (Palazzina San Giobatta, via al Porto Antico 4, Genoa) from 24 June to 26 November 2023 to celebrate the anniversary. The exhibition is promoted by the Genoa 1893 ETS Foundation.

The restoration of the film – the only copy in the world – was made possible by the Genoa 1893 ETS Foundation, and was supervised by the laboratories of the Home Movies Archive, to which the film arrived in August 2022 thanks to the interest of Sara Tentori, who l he kept for decades after inheriting it from his grandfather Carlo, a great lover of cinema and photography, who probably owned the film since the 1930s. Sara remembers having seen it for the first time as a child, in the 70s, on the shelf of a large wardrobe in a corridor of the family home, together with a collection of cameras and photographic plates, antique and curious objects. In August 2022, the film was identified and recognized by Mattia Agostinali and Sergio Omodei of Cinema Mignon in Tirano (SO), who contacted the Home Movies Foundation of Bologna to start the recovery, restoration and conservation process.” The restoration work by Home Movies was accompanied by a parallel historical research, still in progress, to find traces and documents relating to the production and distribution of the film.

In addition to the exhibition, the film will soon also be visible in the “Sport” section of the MEI – National Museum of Italian Emigration, created to tell how the theme of sport plays a central role in the life of emigrants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

