Home nurse Emmanuel (43) found murdered on Christmas Eve: “We enjoyed it together at a Christmas party” (Domestic)

The lifeless body of 43-year-old home nurse Emmanuel Diaz was found on Sunday in Kessel-Lo, a sub-municipality of Leuven. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the man was violently killed. There is currently no trace of a perpetrator. “How can anyone have problems with Emmanuel, such a sweet man,” he said.

Dirk Coosemans and Hannelore Schmitz

Yesterday at 10:00 PM

It was a friend of the victim who found the man’s lifeless body in his apartment on the third floor of an apartment building on Edelzangslaan on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. The police immediately rushed to the scene, but could only determine that the man had died.

“On Christmas Eve the police were here for hours, until after midnight. And all day on Monday. They also completely searched the little park opposite. But they didn’t tell us what happened,” said several homes around the apartment building.

Malicious intent

In the hours that followed, news of Emmanuel’s death spread among friends, colleagues and family. The disbelief was great, and became even greater when the seriousness of the police investigation gradually pointed towards foul play. These fears were also confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office, which announced on Monday that Emmanuel was violently killed.

“Incomprehensible,” says Sigrid Luyten, Emmanuel’s manager at Ferm Landelijke Thuiszorg. “Emmanuel had been working for us as a caregiver for 7.5 years. He was very loved. Very dedicated to his job, always with a big smile and lots of positive energy. It was someone that others really leaned on. He pushed everyone forward, both clients and colleagues. If someone was sick, he always sent a message.”

Big heart

Diaz is from the Dominican Republic, but has lived in our country for years. The news of his death hit hard. “We saw him on Thursday at a Christmas party. We enjoyed it so much together. That is a huge contrast with this news now,” says Sigrid.

“We are really left orphaned. There is a lot of disbelief among colleagues. We are left with so many questions. Neither of us can understand why he would have problems with anyone. He is the greatest helper. A man with a huge heart. Problems with someone are incompatible with him.”

His family in the Dominican Republic is also very shocked by the news. “We are in the heart of it. My uncle was someone who always laughed. We miss him,” said his niece Ambar Diaz.

“We have nothing but praise and gratitude for him,” says Sigrid. “Tomorrow we will all be back in healthcare, but it will be tough. We will also have to inform clients and answer their questions. It’s going to be tough. Emmanuel could strengthen us at such a moment, he was always the one who helped us get through it. He will be truly missed.”

