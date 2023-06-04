Home Office: Exempt children from border procedures at EU borders

Before the meeting of EU interior ministers, the federal government announced that it would work to exempt children and young people as well as families with children from border procedures at the EU’s external borders. Such border procedures at the EU’s external borders should exist for people with little prospect of protection in the EU, as a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed to the Evangelical Press Service (epd) on Sunday. The “Tagesspiegel” had previously reported on it.

Meanwhile, the Union and numerous artists criticized the plans of the federal government. The EU interior ministers will be discussing a reform of the Common European Asylum System next week.

The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior further said that the Federal Government is committed to consistent human rights protection and fair and rule-of-law procedures at the EU’s external borders as part of the negotiations on the Common European Asylum System. “People who have fled war or terror must continue to find protection,” he said. At the same time, it is important to organize and control migration in a sustainable manner at European level and to limit irregular migration.

Baerbock had previously called for compliance with European human rights standards at the EU’s external borders. It must be ensured “that nobody gets stuck in the border procedure for more than a few weeks, that families with children do not get caught up in the border procedure, that the right to asylum is not fundamentally undermined,” said the Greens politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday ).

Criticism of the plans came from the Union: Thorsten Frei (CDU), parliamentary secretary of the parliamentary group, told the “Tagesspiegel” (Sunday, online): Excluding families with children from the border procedure at the EU’s external borders softened the original proposal “at various points ” on. “Exempting families from external border procedures weakens the approach.” Their needs must and can be taken into account in the proceedings themselves.

The liberal coalition partner, the FDP, is also sticking to the original EU Commission proposal, according to which only children under the age of twelve are exempt from the border procedure. “Decent care for all refugees and efficient implementation of the asylum procedure at the EU’s external borders must be guaranteed and ensured,” said FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai to the “Tagesspiegel”: “If these rules apply, then there is no need for a debate possible exceptions that would only jeopardize an agreement in Europe.”

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities and artists criticized the federal government’s asylum policy and called for humanitarian improvements to the asylum law. “Instead of sticking pragmatically and undeterred to effective solutions, the migration policy awakening is in danger of being suffocated in a populist debate,” says the letter, which was initiated by the aid organization “Leavenoonebehind”. The signers of the letter include the musician Herbert Grönemeyer, the presenter Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, the writer Sibylle Berg, the actress Katja Riemann and the band Kraftklub.

The background is the EU interior ministers’ meeting next week in Luxembourg. There, among other things, tightening of the procedures at the EU’s external borders for migrants should be discussed. The plans for European asylum law have met with sharp criticism from the opposition and human rights activists: They protest that the procedure at the external border will create a state of lawlessness.