It is – continues Predari – «a market that has its own consistency and that technically has evolved a lot. These elements have had a big development in the Covid period, in the premises that have closed external parts. Today the metal parts are almost invisible, most of the structure is glass, in order to minimize the visual impact ».

The problem with these interventions – says Predari – is that the authorization methods «were always left in the limbo of local interpretations: in some municipalities they were allowed, in others they were considered increases in volume. With this modification it becomes easier for us to supply these types of glass. I expect a further impulse to these types of work and closure ».

The Consolidated Building Act

The interventions of construction and installation of these windows, aimed “to fulfill – explains the amendment – temporary functions of protection from atmospheric agents, improvement of acoustic and energy performance, reduction of heat loss, partial waterproofing of rainwater” are now cataloged in free building within the classifications of the Consolidated Building Act (therefore, in article 6 paragraph 1 of Presidential Decree 380/2001).

These interventions can concern balconies projecting from the body of the building or loggias inside the building: therefore, they can go to protect both these types of elements.

The conditions for the works

There are, however, conditions to be respected. Some are explicitly listed by the amendment. It is essential that these elements “do not configure permanently closed spaces with a consequent reaction of volumes and surfaces, as defined by the Standard Building Regulations, which can generate new volumes or lead to a change in the intended use of the property even from accessory surface to surface useful”. In other words, the closure through the windows cannot be used to create new habitable spaces, increasing the surface area intended for residence.