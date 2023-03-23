Remedies for adults and children are different. We tell you which ones you can do for a fever.

Fever is a temporary increase in body temperature in response to a disease or illness, according to MedlinePlus, the online information service provided by the US National Library of Medicine. In other words, it is a common immune system response.

In adults, a person is considered to have a fever when the temperature is above 37.2°C (degrees Celsius) or 37.5°C, depending on the time of day.

Although fever is usually annoying, in most cases, it is not a cause for concern. However, when it comes to babies, even a low fever can mean that there is a serious infection. This is explained by the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

The fever itself may not be an alarm signal. However, there are certain circumstances in which it is necessary to seek help from a doctor. In the case of adults, when the temperature is 39.4 °C -or more- or, in the same way, when it is accompanied by symptoms such as severe headache, rash, unusual sensitivity to bright light, stiffness in neck, mental confusion, constant vomiting, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, painful urination, and seizures or epileptic seizures.

home remedies for fever in adults

A fever below 39°C is associated with common viral infections, such as the flu, and can help the immune system fight disease, so it’s usually not harmful, according to the Mayo Clinic. In most cases, it can be treated at home. Next, some of the home remedies that you can apply in adults.

drink liquid

According to the specialized health portal ‘Medical News Today’, when a person has a fever, their body needs more water to compensate for the high temperature. This can lead to experiencing dehydration.

To help treat this decompensation, typical of fever, it is recommended to drink plenty of fluids. You can choose water, but also juices, broths, soups or oral rehydration solutions.

Rest

Fighting an infection requires a lot of energy from the body. It is for this reason that to help you recover, you should try to rest. Even if you can’t stay in bed all day, the specialist website ‘Healthline’ recommends avoiding as much physical activity as possible. In particular, try to get 8 to 9 hours of sleep – or more – each night. During the day, take it easy.

“It is also better to temporarily suspend your exercise routine. Exercise can further increase the temperature ”, details the specialized portal cited above.

take a warm bath

More than bringing down a fever, taking a warm bath will help keep your body temperature stable and prevent it from skyrocketing. You can also opt for wet cloths on the person’s forehead. Experts do not recommend showering with cold water, as the thermal change between body temperature and the freezing temperature of the water can cause thermal shock.

Wear light clothing

When you have a fever, the ideal is to stay cool. A good option to do this is to wear light clothing or pajamas, in case you stay at home. ‘Healthline’ advises avoiding using too many extra blankets when you have chills and also using a fan to keep air circulating.

ginger tea

According to the ‘Mejor con Salud’ portal, ginger tea could be beneficial for people who have a fever. Among its properties stands out that of restoring the immune system. It is recommended to consume it every six hours.

Ginger “contains micronutrients such as vitamin C, niacin, thiamine, riboflavin, β-carotene, phosphorus, and calcium. In addition, phenolic substances with biological activity and a spicy flavor are naturally present in the ginger rhizomes”, details the dietitian and nutritionist Elena Aguilar, for the newspaper ‘ABC’.

A viral fever is usually not a cause for concern. In adults, most viruses resolve on their own and are part of the healing process. If you experience unusual symptoms, or the fever does not go away after a day or more, see your specialist to evaluate the signs and, if necessary, make a diagnosis.