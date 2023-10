On feruontour’s popular YouTube.com channel, a video shows a self-built, three-wheeled combine harvester that was specially developed for the steep slope.

The Bucher harvesting technology is on the way from Ruswil in the canton of Lucerne in Switzerland. She is used to harvest barley on the slope with his self-built slope combine with wide front tires 900/60 R42 and a folding grain cutter from Capello (with a total of six meters). The basic machine is a TX 34.

