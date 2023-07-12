Home » Homemade creamy ice cream from three ingredients – a simple recipe by pastry chef Natalie Berladin
News

by admin
Buying natural ice cream nowadays is not an easy task, because many manufacturers add various dyes, stabilizers, and flavorings. So it is best to prepare this delicacy at home. Then you will be one hundred percent sure of its quality. The recipe for homemade creamy ice cream with “FACTS” was shared by a celebrity Ukrainian confectioner Natalya Berladyn.

– I advise you to try to make this ice cream – it tastes like when you were a child, — says Natalya Berladyn.

Homemade creamy ice cream

Cream 36% fat – 500 g

Unboiled condensed milk – 250 g

A packet of vanilla sugar

Preparation

The ingredients must be cold. Beat everything to the state of thick sour cream. Take two wafers (round or square), choose a shape according to the size of the wafer, cover with cling film. Place a wafer on the bottom, pour the cream mixture and cover tightly with the second wafer.

Put in the refrigerator for 5-6 hours (or overnight). Cut with a warm knife.

And how to prepare the perfect black cherry and cinnamon sauce for ice cream, she told cook Ardia Diamanti.

Read also: “My favorites in ice cream flavors are blueberry with violet, raspberry with rose and blackcurrant with lavender,” — technologist Olga Baisara

Photo from Natalie Berladin’s album

14

