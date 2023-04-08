If you do not have a good digestion this will help you, it is a drink that is too easy to prepare, its ingredients are: papaya, aloe vera and oat flakes, before explaining the preparation, the benefits of each ingredient must be taken into account.

Papaya

It has a component called papain, an enzyme that helps in the digestion process, helps prevent constipation due to its water and fiber content, helps diuresis due to its water content and also antioxidant but does not prevent aging, as it has a high content of Vitamin C, more than an orange, helps maintain the body’s defenses, thanks to its high level of Vitamin A it helps to improve skin health,

oat flakes

It contains 8 amino acids making it a food with top quality proteins, its high content of Omega 3 and linoleic fatty acids help reduce bad cholesterol, helping to prevent cardiovascular diseases, its amino acids stimulate the production of lecithin in the liver, purifying the body, reduces bile acids, which contributes to an improvement in intestinal transit avoiding constipation, this cereal is highly recommended for people with hypothyroidism thanks to its iodine content, the mineral that helps this gland function properly, it is rich in vitamins from group B, for a perfect central nervous system.

aloe vera

soothing, healing, moisturizing and regenerating, cleansing, detoxifying and would favor digestion, would work as an antiviral, contains amino acids such as glutamic acid, aspartic acid, alanite, arginine or glycine, provides enzymes such as amylase, lipase or phosphatase, is considered a dietary supplement.

Taking each of the ingredients and their benefits into account, we continue to make or prepare the smoothie.

In a blender with a little water we add a portion of papaya, a small cup of oat flakes and two not so large medium portions of aloe vera, this blends and is ready to drink.

Remember that before adding the aloe vera it is good to leave it in water for about 24 hours so that it throws away its stain and the smoothie does not become bitter.

It has a better effect to take it on an empty stomach, as soon as you get up since its function is much lighter, and you will notice the results instantly, that is if you must take it every day