HomePod mini 2: What could the new generation bring? | news

It was October 2020 when the HomePod mini was announced during the iPhone event. This developed into a blockbuster, which in turn prompted Apple to discontinue its big brother less than half a year later. This only celebrated its comeback at the beginning of 2023 and brings with it numerous functions that were previously reserved for the smaller model. Both HomePod models currently benefit from an Apple Watch S-series chip, a U1 ultra-wideband chip, temperature and humidity sensors, and a large, backlit touch surface.

Differentiation from the large counterpart

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was the first to comment on a second edition of the small, smart speaker in August 2022. However, this was still very skeptical. The new HomePod now combines all the functions of the small model. Therefore, Gurman did not seem clear at first what role the future mini version could still play. Then, in February of this year, Ming-Chi Kuo spoke up and threw up a mass delivery in the second half of 2024. It is possible that Cupertino is planning to first introduce the third generation of the HomePods in order to then be able to differentiate them more clearly. After all, rumors are circulating that an update with a 7-inch display is pending.

Faster response time in focus

In all likelihood, Apple will aim for lower latencies and will therefore equip the new version with a better Apple Watch chip. There is leeway here, from the S7 to the yet to be released S10, all chips are conceivable. Currently, the HomePod mini has an S5 chip at work, while the HomePod is equipped with an S7. The background is still the local processing of the Siri data and the currently associated long response time. This is particularly noticeable in handoff mode. It would also be possible to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E in order to add something here as well. A better sound experience is also desirable, although the current edition already has a lot to offer here. In addition to improved microphones, new, fresh color options could also be on the agenda from Cupertino.

