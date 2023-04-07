HomePod and HomePod mini are known to have many more functions than just playing music. The networked loudspeakers from Cupertino answer questions that are put to them, provide information about the weather and sports results and, thanks to HomeKit, also serve to control smart home devices of all kinds. However, voice control of lamps, switches, radiators and blinds usually always requires one very precise specification of the target device in order to be crowned with success. Apple’s development department has therefore thought about how this feature in particular can be improved and made considerably more convenient.

HomePod with variant of Face ID

The solution, which Apple has now patented, is to equip the HomePod with a camera. This is intended to match the protective document now published entitled “Device Control Using Gaze Information” (PDF file) according to not be used for video calls or room surveillance. Rather, it is a variant of Face ID – albeit in a form that differs from the well-known iPhone and iPad Pro feature. According to the patent application, the camera enables the HomePod, among other things, to assign voice commands to a specific user. More important than this function, which is already available with the help of voice analysis, is the ability to recognize the respective viewing direction.



Easier control of smart home devices

Apple wants to enable HomePod owners to control smart home devices with more general commands. A typical command might be: “Siri, turn on this lamp”; HomeKit then selects the appropriate device based on the position of the head and/or pupils. With the help of the software, this would even be possible – within limits – if the user turned their back on the HomePod. In addition, the combination of data from the camera and microphone should significantly improve the recognition of individual speakers. The system described in the patent application also learns over time which commands and requests certain people use frequently, and can therefore act proactively.

Many other possible uses

In the protective letter, Apple names a number of other possible applications for HomePods, which have such a camera. The company also addresses the integration of the Apple Watch into the system. To set up the Face ID variant for the networked speaker, however, an iPhone or iPad Pro is required, which then forwards the relevant information to the HomePod. It is not known whether Apple is already developing a smart speaker with the camera described in the patent application. The Group regularly has a large number of technologies protected without these being incorporated directly into new products.