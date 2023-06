Homes & Holiday reports figures for 2022. The real estate agent with a focus on the Balearic Islands reports a drop in sales from EUR 1.91 million to EUR 1.62 million. On an EBITDA basis, the result adjusted for a consolidation gain from 2021 falls from EUR 0.26 million to EUR 0.22 million. The bottom line is that consolidation profit increased the 2022 surplus from EUR 0.17 million to …

Read more at 4investors.de

The Homes & Holiday share is currently trading at a plus of +7.78% and a price of EUR 0.970.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook