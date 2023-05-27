Hometown flavor｜Shenyang rice: “grain” with thick heart and “rice” fragrance

Preface to the editor: Prosperous industries lead to the prosperity of the countryside, and the prosperity of the countryside leads to the prosperity of the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the 2022 Central Rural Work Conference that “industrial revitalization is the top priority of rural revitalization, and it is necessary to implement industrial support policies and do a good job of ‘native products’ articles.” At present, all parts of the country are developing rural characteristic industries, taking root in “soil”, embodying “specialty”, forming “production”, shifting from developing products to developing industries, from pursuing quantity to pursuing quality, and from developing primary production to integration of primary, secondary and tertiary industries change. To do a good job in “local specialties” articles is rooted in water and soil, farmers, and culture, which contains a beautiful picture of the revitalization of rural industries.

Xinhuanet launched a large-scale integrated media report “Country Taste”, recording the vivid stories of “local specialties” articles in various places, presenting a new pattern of industrial development of “one village, one product, one town, one industry, one county, one specialty”. Let’s go together Watch the vivid practice of rural revitalization on the new journey.

Xinhua Net, Shenyang, May 27 (Guan Xijuan, Zhao Jiantong) During spring and summer, in the 10,000-mu paddy field in Shenbei New District, Shenyang, rows of green seedlings were inserted into the sparkling paddy fields with the sound of rice transplanters. . In a few months, this “green” will turn into “golden”, and the harvest will be full of rice fragrance, and the abundant Shenyang rice will be sold thousands of miles away, and the fragrance will spread to thousands of families.

In recent years, with the core goals of selecting high-quality varieties, increasing demonstration and promotion, and cultivating characteristic brands, Shenyang has vigorously promoted the construction of a number of key projects in the rice industry chain. The rice planting area is 1.8 million mu, and the total output is maintained at about 1 million tons. The output value of the industrial chain is more than 14 billion yuan. As an important commodity grain base in the country, green rice has exerted greater benefits.

“Put the green seedlings in the field with your hands, and you can see the sky in the water when you bow your head.” One mu of field, one bundle of seedlings, intensive cultivation from sunrise to sunset, farmers in Shenyang plant thick “rice” with “grain” heart, firmly hold the rice bowl Holding it in my own hands also made the Shenyang rice brand louder and louder.

“Liangxin” plows the black soil to grow living rice

Ripe rice is taken on October 18, 2022 at Youth Farm in Xinglongtai Town, Shenbei New District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Qing

A pot, a bowl of Shenyang rice, and a scoop of clear water… Every evening, Lao Han would cook a pot of rice for himself. He has planted in Shenyang Liaozhong for half his life, and his favorite is the aroma of Shenyang rice.

It is crystal clear and oily, with a strong rice fragrance. Pick up a chopstick and put it in your mouth. It is fluffy, soft and glutinous, with a firm and elastic texture. The black soil layer rich in organic matter and minerals, the warm water source from Changbai Mountain, the average annual sunshine of more than 2,500 hours and the just right temperature difference between day and night make Shenyang a world-recognized golden rice belt.

“The good climate and geographical environment guarantee the unique quality of Shenyang rice, and also determine that Shenyang rice is a regional variety with unique characteristics.” The relevant person in charge of the Shenyang Agriculture and Rural Bureau introduced that Shenyang has a long history of rice cultivation. More than 300 years ago, local people began to grow rice. Later, farmers adopted the water storage method to adjust the irrigation water temperature that is more suitable for rice growth, which effectively improved the quality of rice, leaving a good reputation of “clear Lingling Liao River water, grains of rice fragrance”.

Today, rice planting in Shenyang combines traditional methods with modern agricultural technology to ensure that the rice is irrigated with clean water. The natural planting method of symbiosis of shrimp, fish, duck and rice is adopted to ensure that every grain of rice can be fully grown. “Especially in the processing technology of rice, we use advanced grinding technology to preserve the germ of rice, which not only guarantees a strong taste, but also retains more nutrients. The content of various amino acids and trace elements is higher than that of ordinary rice. One-third of the rice is produced. Shenyang rice has thus become a living and vigorous rice.” said the relevant person in charge of the Shenyang Agriculture and Rural Bureau.

“This year’s new rice is coming, don’t forget to leave some for me!” Every time the sowing season comes, regular customers come to order Shenyang rice. Looking at the vibrant rice fields, Lao Han plans to buy a few more agricultural machinery this year to improve production efficiency .

“Thick Rice” Country Flavor “Millet Grain” Links “Big Industry”

Not far from the rice fields of Laohan, the machines of the rice processing enterprise in Yangshigang Town, Liaozhong District, Shenyang City are roaring. In the early 1990s, rice processing enterprises came into being in Liaozhong District, and the number has grown to more than 30 so far.

In 2021, the output value of rice processing in Shenyang will be 14.4 billion yuan, accounting for 16.3% of the total output value of agricultural product processing of enterprises above the designated size in the city. Large-scale operation and industrial chain construction have paved the way for the development of the rice industry.

Since last year, Shenyang has promoted key tasks such as selection of varieties, cultivation subjects, and project support around building chains, supplementing chains, extending chains, and strengthening chains. It has organized and established 8 rice industrialization consortia, and connected 50 rice planting cooperatives and family farms. Driven more than 10,000 farmers. in,Shenyang Cereals and Oils Group Co., Ltd.The food and agriculture industrialization consortium won the title of provincial demonstration consortium, connecting rice planting cooperatives, family farms and downstream enterprise members to drive a total of 2,500 farmers, effectively playing the leading role of state-owned enterprises, and promoting the extension of core enterprises to the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain.

The expert team of Liaoning Academy of Agricultural Sciences checks the growth of rice in the rice field. Published by Xinhua Net (photo courtesy of the interviewed unit)

In recent years, the breeding scientific research institutions represented by Academician Chen Wenfu of Shenyang Agricultural University and the top ten national seed industry enterprises represented by Dongya Seed Industry and Tianlong Seed Industry have carefully cultivated many high-quality and high-yield new varieties such as Shennong series and North Japonica series. Variety. Shenyang will further encourage breeding research and development by key enterprises, support enterprises in building rice planting bases that meet national food safety standards, and accelerate the expansion of processing lines for high-quality enterprises such as COFCO Rice and Xinchang Rice.

“By 2025, we will build a standardized rice processing industrial park in northern China with Liaozhong District as the core, a rice industry cluster represented by key high-quality enterprises such as Nongfeng and Xinchang Rice, and cultivate a regional public brand of ‘Shenzihao’ rice , and strive for the output value to exceed 20 billion yuan.” The relevant person in charge of the Shenyang Agriculture and Rural Bureau said.

The integration of rice production has made Shenyang rice brand famous

This year’s “May 1st” small long holiday, many people choose to experience the fun of the holiday at Daomeng Space Scenic Spot in Shenbei New District, Shenyang. The Shenyang rice of the “Daomeng Space” brand in the scenic spot has also become an Internet celebrity food.

Rural revitalization, industry first, brand first. Zhao Aijun, general manager of Shenyang Daomeng Space Tourism Culture Industry Co., Ltd., knows that brand marketing can increase the added value of products. For more than 10 years, the company has worked hard on brand building while doing a good job in the industrialization of rice planting. “We must continue to do a good job in the cultural and tourism industry based on rice planting, tell the story of Shenyang rice well, and spread the Shenyang rice brand farther.” Zhao Aijun said.

Paddy field of Liaojingxiang No. 1 variety. Published by Xinhua Net (photo courtesy of the interviewed unit)

With the effective extension of the industrial chain and the continuous deepening of brand building, a large number of COFCO Rice (Shenyang) Co., Ltd., Shenyang Liaobei Qixing Rice Co., Ltd., Xinchang Rice, and Shenyang Lvzhu Rice Co., Ltd. have emerged in Shenyang in recent years. High-quality enterprise. Among them, the “October Paddy Field” and “Chaihuo Courtyard” brand rice of Xinchang Rice Industry, which won the “Hurun China Top 100 Food Industry List” in 2022, is selling well on major e-commerce platforms. Saxo Rice’s Chinese and Rice,Shenyang Cereals and Oils Group Co., Ltd.The Jiayu series of rice are also sold well all over the country.

“The ultimate goal of building a brand is to increase farmers’ income, change the name of good rice into rice, and let famous rice sell at a good price.” The relevant person in charge of Shenyang Agriculture and Rural Bureau said that in the next step, Shenyang will lead the development of high-quality rice industry through key project construction. Auxiliary transformation of more than 1.8 million mu of paddy fields in Shenyang into high-quality varieties, marching towards regional characteristic industries, forming a regional public brand of high-quality rice, promoting the formation of an industrial highland for the rice industry, and making the brand image of “Shenyang rice, ‘grain’ heart-thick’ rice'” more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.