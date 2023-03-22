Cristian Alfredo Contreras Cuellar, Francisco Efraín Flores Martínez and Miguel Ángel Corona Portillo, members of the MS-13 that operated in the municipality of Chalchuapa, department of Santa Ana, were sentenced for proving the crime of illegal groups, aggravated homicide and proposition and conspiracy in the crime of aggravated homicide. Given the evidence presented by the […]

