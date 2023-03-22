Home News Homicidal gang members are sentenced to up to 50 years in prison
News

Homicidal gang members are sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

by admin
Homicidal gang members are sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

Cristian Alfredo Contreras Cuellar, Francisco Efraín Flores Martínez and Miguel Ángel Corona Portillo, members of the MS-13 that operated in the municipality of Chalchuapa, department of Santa Ana, were sentenced for proving the crime of illegal groups, aggravated homicide and proposition and conspiracy in the crime of aggravated homicide. Given the evidence presented by the […]

The post Homicidal gang members are sentenced to up to 50 years in prison appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

See also  On March 23 they will unveil a wax sculpture by Omar Geles

You may also like

Anticipated political campaign in search of external vote?

They investigate a new massacre in Cauca

“If something is missing and there isn’t, it’s...

Icetex will reach remote municipalities in Colombia.

Robbery with tobacco knife in Florence, young man...

Attention! This Wednesday there will be no electricity...

US Open, historic announcement: from this year free-to-air...

CC reaffirms dismissal of ex-authorities of the CPCCS

Prosecutor investigates Minsalud and Invima for shortage of...

Campi Flegrei have risen 1 meter since 2011...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy