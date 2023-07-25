Homicide after fight in Río de Oro: they capture the alleged murderer

The National Police, through its units attached to the national model of community surveillance by quadrants, managed to capture in flagrante delicto related to a homicide case in the municipality of Río de Oro, south of the department of Cesar.

According to the authorities’ report, a citizen arrived at the facilities of the Río de Oro police station reporting a fight on public roads in the Carretera Central neighborhood.

According to the report, a discussion broke out between two people, in which a citizen was seriously injured in the left precordial region.

The community acted immediately and transferred the victim to the hospital, however, due to the seriousness of the injury, he died at the medical center.

Faced with this situation, the National Police surveillance patrol quickly traveled to the scene, where the community identified the person presumed responsible for the homicide, a 67-year-old man, who was captured in flagrante delicto. Subsequently, he was taken into custody and transferred to the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office on duty.

Regarding this case, the competent authorities will follow due process to clarify the facts and determine the corresponding responsibilities.

“The Cesar Police Department reaffirms its commitment to a prompt and effective response to criminal acts that affect the peace and security of our community. We work tirelessly to guarantee respect for life and the rights of all citizens.

We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We stand in solidarity with her grief and ensure that all necessary efforts will be made for justice to prevail. We thank the citizens for their collaboration and trust in the work of the National Police. The active participation of the community is essential to maintain a safe and peaceful environment,” the institution mentioned.