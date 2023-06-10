Home » Homicide in Dosquebradas aroused concern among citizens
News

Homicide in Dosquebradas aroused concern among citizens

by admin
Homicide in Dosquebradas aroused concern among citizens

Around noon, a barbershop located in the Guadalupe neighborhood in the municipality of Dosquebradas, was the scene of a hitman attack, which left one person dead and another injured. (More information on the judicial page of this Sunday, June 11). Faced with this situation, some citizens have expressed their concern about the growing wave…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  The Consul General in Cebu Jia Li published a signed article in the Philippine media introducing the white paper on "China's Policies and Actions to Address Climate Change" — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy