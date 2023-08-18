Homicide in the Arismendi Mora neighborhood, south of Neiva

A new episode of violence in the city of Neiva was recorded this Friday afternoon.

A few minutes ago, a homicide was reported in the Arismendi neighborhood, located in the southern sector of the city, where a man lost his life at the hands of an unknown armed man.

The tragic incident took place at the intersection of South 14th Street and Carrera 22, in the heart of the Arismendi Mora neighborhood, commune 6 of Neiva. According to preliminary information, at the scene, the victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was walking on the road when she was intercepted by another individual.

In circumstances still to be clarified, the assailant would have shot the man’s head, who fell to the ground seriously injured. After committing the act, the attacker quickly fled, leaving a scene of horror in which the victim was surrounded by a hematic lake.

The police authorities arrived at the scene to cordon off the area and preserve the evidence of the crime until the arrival of the CTI officials. The latter carried out the rigorous procedures to document the scene and transferred the body to Legal Medicine in order to carry out its full identification.

Investigations into this unfortunate homicide are already underway, and it is hoped that the motives behind this act of violence can be clarified. The community of the Arismendi neighborhood and its surroundings express their concern about the insecurity in the city and call on the authorities to strengthen preventive measures against crime and crimes.

