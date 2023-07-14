Homicide of a young man in Pitalito

The victim, identified as Juan Sebastián Escalante Ramos, had multiple injuries caused by a knife.

On Thursday night, the Pitalito Police station received a report on the discovery of a lifeless body inside a commercial premises in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood. The victim, identified as Juan Sebastián Escalante Ramos, had multiple injuries caused by a knife. In the same place, another injured person was found, who was captured and transferred to the San Antonio Hospital to receive medical attention.

Simultaneously, an individual suspected of being related to the attack was arrested. The arrested man, whose identity has not been revealed for legal reasons, also had injuries caused by a knife. He was transferred to the San Antonio Hospital, where he is receiving medical care in police custody.

Authorities are conducting appropriate investigations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. It is expected that key evidence and testimony will be collected to help clarify the motives behind the assault and the suspect’s role in the event.

It has been known that the victim, Juan Sebastián Escalante, was conditioning a commercial premises with the purpose of establishing a drugstore. According to witnesses, Escalante and another person had been working on preparing the site since the night before the tragic incident.

SIJIN is conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and clarify the details of this tragic episode. Likewise, it seeks to determine the degree of possible responsibility of the second person involved in the facts.

The community is shocked by the news and the authorities are expected to carry out a thorough investigation to bring justice to the victim and her family.

