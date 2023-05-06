Home » homicides were reduced by 16% in Zone 8
In the zone 8 (Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón), homicide crimes fell by 16%, going from 243 events between February 29 and April 1, to 205 registered between April 2 to May 1first month of the state of exception.

This was announced by the commander of this jurisdiction, Willian Villarroel, during a press conference in which he was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata; and the Commander General of Police, Faust Salinas.

Among other results achieved between April 2 and May 1, 1,163 people were apprehended, of which 210 register two or more arrests453 who have been arrested and 498 have no record.

It was also indicated that 46 organized crime groups were dismantled, 88 raids, 209 long and short weapons seized, 973 ammunition26,730 gallons of fuel derivatives, 188 bladed weapons, among others.

