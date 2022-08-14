It is a bad episode of discrimination and homophobia that the writer Jonathan Bazzi denounced on twitter, where he said he was pointed out together with his partner by a forty-year-old, who invited a friend and his son to join “the uncontainable solace of the contemplating two inverted strollers “while he was in the center of Todi.

“Two forty-year-old friends with a seven-year-old child in tow – writes the author of ‘Fever’ – walk around the Corso before lunch. , asks his son and his friend to turn around and look at us to join in the overwhelming solace of contemplating two inverts walking around. Also for this reason, education for differences in this country remains impossible: when it comes to identity and relationships, children they must be ‘left alone’ so that – continues Bazzi, who is from Milan, you can defile them very well, right from the bemoaning, with your backward and psychopathological filth, good to ensure you a couple of seconds of adrenaline at the expense of the dignity of the first one who passes “.

“And the years that await us – concluded the writer – will only guarantee the legitimacy of this very traditional horror film in which the sense of counting something, of having consistency and relevance, is obtained by targeting people for the mere fact of existing, or rather dreaming of the suppression – at least moral – of the other from oneself “. Bitter words that have aroused the solidarity of many on Twitter.