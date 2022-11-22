No trace of gay marriages, but homosexuality “is written in the Bible worse and even more explicitly: it says that homosexuality is an abomination.” Lucio Malan quotes, on Radio1, the book of Leviticus which condemns same-sex relationships and ignites controversy.

Against the leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate – who passed to Giorgia Meloni’s party a year ago, betraying a 25-year loyalty to Silvio Berlusconi – the whole opposition front is hurled. From Action to the M5s passing through the Pd and the Greens, up to Arcigay.

He dissociates himself by saying that he quoted a passage from the Bible (“You will not have carnal relations with a man as you have with a woman: it is abominable”, we read in verse 18.22) but that he has always fought for sexual freedom.

Useless defence, for the centre-left which shifts the bar on the prime minister asking that he dissociate himself or say whether Malan’s is also the government’s position. The senator ends up almost by chance in the “trap” of controversy.

Guest of A day as a sheep, gives in to questions about the reason for his escape from Forza Italia and cites, as an example, the position of the Draghi government on the Zan bill. “I’m against it,” he reiterated, confirming the tough battle fought in the Senate.

A “no” that clashes with the Waldensian Church of which Malan is a part. «True» replies the group leader but observes: «We have no duty of obedience, the Waldensian Church is founded on the Bible and not on the hierarchy». Pressed, he remembers the words of the Bible that are in the Old and New Testaments and it is the patatrac.

Harsh Carlo Calenda who tweets against the words “unworthy and a symptom of profound ignorance”. The leader of Azione contests that “if our rules derived from the Old Testament, we would not be very different from the Taliban”.

Mara Carfagna puts it almost personally: «Thank you Malan for explaining perfectly why I am in Action and no longer with you», is the caustic message of the president of Action and former historic blue exponent.

From the Pd it is Alessandro Zan, father of the law against homophobia, who calls into question the Prime Minister: “Is this also the position of Giorgia Meloni and the first government party?”. The president of the Dem senators follows, Simona Malpezzi who thunders: “You can be against civil unions but defining homosexuality an abomination because the Bible says so (which I would leave out of the political debate) is really serious”.

The 5 Stars are also on the attack: «How does Malan not realize that combining homosexuality with the word “abomination” is really disconcerting?», asks the group leader Barbara Floridia. Statements that are proof of “a reactionary and illiberal right”, denounces the secretary of Più Europa, Benedetto Della Vedova.

The president of Arcigay, Natascia Maesi points the finger at the “serious” words of the senator, who “brandishes sacred texts to promote hatred against homosexual people”.