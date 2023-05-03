‘Honan debut goal’ K-League 2 Seoul E-Land wins 2-1 against Gyeongnam :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Gyeongnam, the first loss of the season in 10 games

[서울=뉴시스]K-League 2 E-Land Honan debut goal. (Photo = Provided by the Professional Football Federation)

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Ahn Gyeong-nam = Professional football K League 2 Seoul E-Land FC stopped Gyeongnam FC from opening undefeated.

E-Land won 2-1 against Gyeongnam in the Hanawon Q K League 2 Round 10 away match held at the Changwon Soccer Center on the 3rd.

After ending a two-game losing streak, E-Land accumulated 10 points (3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses).

On the other hand, Gyeongnam, which went undefeated in the opening 9 games this season (5 wins, 4 draws), suffered its first loss of the season in 10 games.

E-Land took the lead with an own goal from a set-piece chance in the 19th minute of the first half.

Gyeongnam Clayson tried to kick Bruno’s corner kick with a header, but it was sucked into the goal.

Gyeongnam, which started a counterattack, balanced the score with an equalizer in the third minute of the second half.

After Mo Jae-hyun broke through the side, the cross he raised was finished with a headed shot by Won Ki-jong in front of the goal. Won Gi-jong tied for 4th in scoring with his 4th goal of the season.

The tense flow was again broken by E-Land’s set piece.

In the 20th minute of the second half, Honan headed Bruno’s cross from a corner kick chance again.

This is the K-League debut goal for Honan, a Brazilian player wearing an E-Land uniform this year.

