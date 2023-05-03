Home » ‘Honan debut goal’ K-League 2 Seoul E-Land wins 2-1 against Gyeongnam :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
News

‘Honan debut goal’ K-League 2 Seoul E-Land wins 2-1 against Gyeongnam :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

by admin
‘Honan debut goal’ K-League 2 Seoul E-Land wins 2-1 against Gyeongnam :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Gyeongnam, the first loss of the season in 10 games

[서울=뉴시스]K-League 2 E-Land Honan debut goal. (Photo = Provided by the Professional Football Federation)

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Ahn Gyeong-nam = Professional football K League 2 Seoul E-Land FC stopped Gyeongnam FC from opening undefeated.

E-Land won 2-1 against Gyeongnam in the Hanawon Q K League 2 Round 10 away match held at the Changwon Soccer Center on the 3rd.

After ending a two-game losing streak, E-Land accumulated 10 points (3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses).

On the other hand, Gyeongnam, which went undefeated in the opening 9 games this season (5 wins, 4 draws), suffered its first loss of the season in 10 games.

E-Land took the lead with an own goal from a set-piece chance in the 19th minute of the first half.

Gyeongnam Clayson tried to kick Bruno’s corner kick with a header, but it was sucked into the goal.

Gyeongnam, which started a counterattack, balanced the score with an equalizer in the third minute of the second half.

After Mo Jae-hyun broke through the side, the cross he raised was finished with a headed shot by Won Ki-jong in front of the goal. Won Gi-jong tied for 4th in scoring with his 4th goal of the season.

The tense flow was again broken by E-Land’s set piece.

In the 20th minute of the second half, Honan headed Bruno’s cross from a corner kick chance again.

This is the K-League debut goal for Honan, a Brazilian player wearing an E-Land uniform this year.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

See also  crash plan

You may also like

[영상] Write a love song and go to...

Labor decree, Travaglio in La7: “It is terrifying,...

the sale of houses in Valledupar fell

Behind the booming tourism in districts and counties...

The administrative judiciary isolates the head of the...

Rhino news, and more…: Envisioning Design Day 2023

The moon will be dyed red

Raja appears before CAF for accountability

Milan stock exchange rebounds driven by Unicredit, Mediobanca...

Juan Diego Patiño, said goodbye to the Assembly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy