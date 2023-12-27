Home » Honduran child burned by electric shock transferred to the United States
News

Honduran child burned by electric shock transferred to the United States

by admin
Honduran child burned by electric shock transferred to the United States

Honduran boy with serious burns and brain injury transported to the United States for specialized treatment

A 12-year-old Honduran boy, José Walter Herrera, who suffered serious burns and a traumatic brain injury due to an electric shock, was transported to the United States on Tuesday in an ambulance plane, reported a source from the Foundation for the Life of the Burned Child (Fundaniquem).

Herrera, originally from the department of Lempira in western Honduras, was transferred to the United States because Honduras does not have the necessary specialized treatments to save his life, including skin transplantation, according to Fundaniquem spokesperson Alfredo Ortiz.

The boy will be admitted to the Shriners Hospitals For Children in Boston, USA, where he will receive special treatment for skin grafting in various parts of his body. It is not yet known how long Herrera will remain hospitalized.

Herrera’s health status is described as critical, according to the president of Fundaniquem, Omar Mejía, who emphasized the urgency of transferring him to Boston as soon as possible.

The cost of transporting the minor is around $39,500, of which 30% was donated by the Honduran people and 70% by a non-profit organization.

Fundaniquem currently treats about ten burned minors, representing 70% of the installed capacity of the medical services room. The organization continues to provide critical care to these children in need.

See also  The Bishops of Togo "strongly condemn" the violence against sub-Saharan populations in Tunisia - TOGOTOPNEWS

You may also like

Tender for the assignment of the integrated service...

Diego Martínez is the new coach of Boca...

An unforgettable Christmas: blind schoolgirl with a brain...

There is disagreement in the 4th stage of...

Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Government...

Accenture, launch of the new Cyber ​​Fusion Center...

Noboa suspends military security for Vice President Abad

What is Eagle Pass like and where is...

The Fiesta de Mi Pueblo graced the Cali...

There is haze in Huanghuai and other places...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy