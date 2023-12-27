Honduran child burned by electric shock transferred to the United States

Honduran boy with serious burns and brain injury transported to the United States for specialized treatment

A 12-year-old Honduran boy, José Walter Herrera, who suffered serious burns and a traumatic brain injury due to an electric shock, was transported to the United States on Tuesday in an ambulance plane, reported a source from the Foundation for the Life of the Burned Child (Fundaniquem).

Herrera, originally from the department of Lempira in western Honduras, was transferred to the United States because Honduras does not have the necessary specialized treatments to save his life, including skin transplantation, according to Fundaniquem spokesperson Alfredo Ortiz.

The boy will be admitted to the Shriners Hospitals For Children in Boston, USA, where he will receive special treatment for skin grafting in various parts of his body. It is not yet known how long Herrera will remain hospitalized.

Herrera’s health status is described as critical, according to the president of Fundaniquem, Omar Mejía, who emphasized the urgency of transferring him to Boston as soon as possible.

The cost of transporting the minor is around $39,500, of which 30% was donated by the Honduran people and 70% by a non-profit organization.

Fundaniquem currently treats about ten burned minors, representing 70% of the installed capacity of the medical services room. The organization continues to provide critical care to these children in need.

