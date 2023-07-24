Honduran fishermen ask their Naval Force for protection to enter Salvadoran waters

Honduran fishermen in the Gulf of Fonseca demand more presence of the Honduran Naval Force to evade the persecution of patrol boats from El Salvador and Nicaragua when they enter the territorial waters of those countries.

“We have seen the lack of patrolling by the Honduran Naval Force” in the gulf, Modesto Ochoa, president of the Committee for the Defense and Development of the Flora and Fauna of the Gulf of Fonseca (Coddeffagolf), told reporters during a recent tour of the area.

“Every day we are threatened by the navies of Nicaragua and El Salvador that enter our waters,” said Ochoa, who is one of the thousands of Honduran fishermen who prey on the coastal area of ​​the Gulf of Fonseca, whose waters Honduras shares with El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Last Saturday, two Honduran fishermen were captured in Nicaraguan territorial waters for carrying out illegal fishing in Pacific waters, the Nicaraguan Naval Force reported on Monday.

The capture occurred one nautical mile from Punta San José, municipality of El Viejo, department of Chinandega, in northwestern Nicaragua, according to the same source.

Regarding the situation of the fishermen in the Gulf of Fonseca, Ochoa pointed out that “currently we live in the law of the jungle, save whoever can, because the fisherman has the problem that if he goes with his boat he only takes out for fuel and many times not even for that”, due to the depletion suffered by the Gulf, which is why the waters of neighboring countries are invaded.

According to Ochoa, the government headed by Xiomara Castro should “subsidize and accompany fishermen so that they can have a better income for their family that guarantees them more adequate food security,” regardless of respect for the water of their neighboring countries.

“We fishermen do not have a subsidy or a bonus like (have) the carriers and other unions,” said Ochoa, who also pointed out that fishing in the Gulf “is detrimental” and “the benefit for fishermen is less and less,” he said.

Julio Vanegas, a Salvadoran fisherman from the Las Playitas area, has been a fisherman for many years and complains about the problem of Honduran boats and industrial ships that “when they enter the Gulf they kill a lot of larvae with their nets, for example, they take out a changazo (type of net) from six baskets of jackalin and of those only two are useful and they throw the rest into the water, but dead, and that product contaminates and damages small fish or shrimp.”

According to the Naval Force, the fine for boats that are caught fishing in the territorial waters of El Salvador in the Gulf of Fonseca and its bay is eight thousand dollars. However, the fishermen criticize the work of said institution which, according to them, does not enforce the regulations governing the Gulf.

It is estimated that between 12,000 and 14,000 Hondurans live from artisanal fishing in the Gulf of Fonseca, some of whom, including women, receive assistance from the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid).