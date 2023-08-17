Honduran Migrants Detained in Guatemala En Route to the United States

Honduran Migrants Intercepted in Guatemala On Their Way to the United States

Wednesday, August 16 – The 73rd Police Station of the National Civil Police (PNC) referred 11 Honduran migrants, including 3 minors, who were intercepted on a bus on the 83.5 kilometer Inter-American route in Tecpán, Chimaltenango.

The agents inspected the bus after requesting the pilot to stop and discovered that the migrants were heading west. When questioned about their immigration status, they revealed that they were in Guatemala only briefly as their ultimate destination was the United States.

The pilot indicated that the migrants had boarded the vehicle on 41st street in zone 8 of the capital. Subsequently, the individuals were referred to the closest office of the Guatemalan Institute of Migration (IGM).

In a separate incident, between today and yesterday, authorities provided assistance to 54 migrants from Venezuela, 3 Ecuadorians, and 1 Colombian. They were then sent to the IGM, located in the village of Agua Caliente, Esquipulas, Chiquimula.

These migrants were found on the public highway at kilometer 230 of the Inter-American route in Esquipulas, Chiquimula. They admitted to being in the country irregularly.

The issue of migrants passing through Guatemala en route to the United States has become a recurring problem. The Guatemalan government has been working closely with authorities to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of these individuals. The IGM plays a vital role in processing migrants and providing them with the assistance they need.

This recent interception of 11 Honduran migrants highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in managing the flow of migrants across the country. The government remains committed to handling the situation responsibly and addressing the root causes of migration in order to find long-term solutions.

Note: Andrea de Leon

Photo: PNC